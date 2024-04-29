Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $918.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $955.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

