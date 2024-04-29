Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

