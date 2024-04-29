Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,842 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $3,806,220.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $3,806,220.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.