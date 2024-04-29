Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,398 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,650,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

