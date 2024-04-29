Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,627.5% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

