Leon Van Der Merwe Acquires 24,700 Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) insider Leon Van Der Merwe bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,319.60.

Leon Van Der Merwe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leon Van Der Merwe purchased 19,700 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,061.58.

Xtra-Gold Resources Trading Up 6.6 %

TSE:XTG opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$59.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.56. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

About Xtra-Gold Resources

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Kibi Gold project located in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

