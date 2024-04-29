Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 683,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

