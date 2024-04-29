Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $833.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $449.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Stories

