Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 344,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Report on BTU

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.