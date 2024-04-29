Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $253,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in monday.com by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,925,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,420,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

monday.com Trading Up 2.8 %

monday.com stock opened at $190.40 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23.

monday.com last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. monday.com's quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

