Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.91 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

