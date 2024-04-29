Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $232,000 Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

