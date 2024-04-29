Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Wabash National by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

