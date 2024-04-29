Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $272,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $822.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.38 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
