MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Buys $39,919.95 in Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) Director Ngar Yee Louie purchased 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $39,919.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,167,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,393.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

MAIA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.42. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

