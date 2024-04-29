MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 725,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MariaDB Stock Down 0.1 %

MRDB opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. MariaDB has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

