MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MarketAxess by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $201.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

