Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

