Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.