Matterport (MTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of MTTR opened at $4.72 on Monday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 69,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $134,905.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,833.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $884,072. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
