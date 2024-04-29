Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTH. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $169.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

