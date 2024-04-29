Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Mesabi Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $17.31 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.
Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
