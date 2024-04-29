Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $17.31 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

