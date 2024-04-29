Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $0.46-$0.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.460-0.680 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

