Mizuho Cuts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of BYD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

