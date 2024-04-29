Mizuho Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

EQT stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

