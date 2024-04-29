MYR Group (MYRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $168.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

