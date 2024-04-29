MYR Group (MYRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MYR Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $168.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYRG
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MYR Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.