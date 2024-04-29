NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NC opened at $28.15 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently -16.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Further Reading

