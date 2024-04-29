Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $63,132.75 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,601.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $139,171.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

NTRA stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

