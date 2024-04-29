National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBHC. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

National Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NBHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in National Bank by 2,352.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Bank by 45.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

