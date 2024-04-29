National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.