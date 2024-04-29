NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Price Performance

NCSM opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.85.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.