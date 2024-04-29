NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NEO stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

