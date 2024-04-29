New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $127.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of EDU opened at $83.26 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 299,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,194,000 after buying an additional 623,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

