North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.120-3.490 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.31 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $590.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

