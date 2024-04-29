Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.82 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
