Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
