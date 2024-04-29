Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.