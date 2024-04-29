Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $206.00 at TD Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

