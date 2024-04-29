Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

