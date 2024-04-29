Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OSK opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

