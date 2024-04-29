Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Raised to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of PLTR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 381,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

