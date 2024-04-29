Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Issues Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%.

Paul Mueller Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $78.90 on Monday. Paul Mueller has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.15%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

