Paymentus (PAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Paymentus to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paymentus has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paymentus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paymentus stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44 and a beta of 1.51. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

