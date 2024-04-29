PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.51 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNXN opened at $63.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

