PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $696.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.51 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PC Connection Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CNXN opened at $63.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.
Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
