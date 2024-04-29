PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of PJT Partners worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PJT opened at $94.09 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.