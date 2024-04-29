Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

POR opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.