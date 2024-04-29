Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 14.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $213.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

