Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.24.

Shares of PLD opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

