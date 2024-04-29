ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 42,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,915,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ opened at $55.28 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

