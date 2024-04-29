ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 42,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,915,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
TQQQ opened at $55.28 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.