PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $135.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

