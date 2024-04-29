Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.31 million. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

