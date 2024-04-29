Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.20

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.32), with a volume of 270291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($52,870.20). 5.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

